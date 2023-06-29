OFFICIALS: 2 girls missing in Henderson County

According to Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse, the two girls went missing between 3 and 3:30 p.m just outside of Athens on County Road 1408.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — Editor's Note: The girls last names were incorrectly given to officials, their last names are Webb.

Henderson County officials are searching for two missing girls near Athens Thursday evening.

According to Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse, the two girls went missing between 3 and 3:30 p.m just outside of Athens on County Road 1408.

Bonnie Webb, 11, and Willow Webb, 14, were both wearing blue jeans. One girl is wearing a dark color shirt and the other girl is wearing a light color shirt, officials said.

The girls' families searched a large field but did not find them. They notified officials after at around 4:30 p.m. of the missing girls.

An Amber Alert has been requested by officials.