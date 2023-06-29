x
OFFICIALS: 2 girls missing in Henderson County

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — Editor's Note: The girls last names were incorrectly given to officials, their last names are Webb.

Henderson County officials are searching for two missing girls near Athens Thursday evening.

Credit: Henderson County Sheriff's Office
Bonnie Webb, 11, and Willow Webb, 14, went missing Thursday evening just outside of Athens around 3-3:30 p.m.

According to Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse, the two girls went missing between 3 and 3:30 p.m just outside of Athens on County Road 1408.

Bonnie Webb, 11, and Willow Webb, 14, were both wearing blue jeans. One girl is wearing a dark color shirt and the other girl is wearing a light color shirt, officials said.

The girls' families searched a large field but did not find them. They notified officials after at around 4:30 p.m. of the missing girls.

An Amber Alert has been requested by officials.

Any information about the whereabouts of the two girls, contact the Henderson County Sheriff's Office at (903) 675-5128.

