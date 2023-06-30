OFFICIALS: Public's help in search for man wanted for burglary in Shelby County

According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, Therrin Keele, 31, has an active warrant for burglary of a habitation.

SHELBY COUNTY, Texas — Officials are asking the public's help in the search for a man wanted for bulglary in Shelby County Friday evening.

Keele is a white man who is 5'11” tall and weights proximately 165 pounds. He has brown hair and green eyes, officials said.