OFFICIALS: Public's help in search for man wanted for burglary in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Texas — Officials are asking the public's help in the search for a man wanted for bulglary in Shelby County Friday evening.
According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, Therrin Keele, 31, has an active warrant for burglary of a habitation.
Keele is a white man who is 5'11” tall and weights proximately 165 pounds. He has brown hair and green eyes, officials said.
Any information on the whereabouts of Keele, contact Investigator Aaron Jones at 936-572-7559 or the SCSO (936) 598-5601.