Search continues for missing man in Angelina County

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas — The Angelina County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing man from Jefferson County Sunday night.
According to ACSO, authorities have been searching for Travis Melancon in the Zavalla area after he was reported missing Saturday.
A spokesperson told our sister station 12News that Angelina County officials found Melancon's vehicle early Sunday morning and saw him 'run into the woods.'
ACSO says a Texas DPS helicopter will be returning to the wooded area to continue the search for Melancon.
If you see him, authorities says do not approach him, instead call the ACSO at 936-634-3331.