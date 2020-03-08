Search continues for missing man in Angelina County

If you see him, authorities says do not approach him, instead call the ACSO at 936-634-3331.

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas — The Angelina County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing man from Jefferson County Sunday night.

According to ACSO, authorities have been searching for Travis Melancon in the Zavalla area after he was reported missing Saturday.

A spokesperson told our sister station 12News that Angelina County officials found Melancon's vehicle early Sunday morning and saw him 'run into the woods.'

ACSO says a Texas DPS helicopter will be returning to the wooded area to continue the search for Melancon.