Search for Longview double-murder suspect ends in White Oak

Police say Jared Scott Sobey, 37, who was shot and killed Todd Monroe Brown, 53, and Kevin Mitchell Gonzales, 34, Wednesday in Longview.

LONGVIEW, Texas — The search for a Longview double-murder suspect has come to an end after the suspect died from a reported self-inflicted gunshot wound at an apartment complex in White Oak.

On Friday afternoon, the Longview Police Department responded after learning Jared Scott Sobey, 37, who was accused of shooting and killing Todd Monroe Brown, 53, and Kevin Mitchell Gonzales, 34, was at an apartment complex near the White Oak Police Department.

Police say Sobey killed Brown and Gonzales near Fisher Rd., around 4:45 p.m. on Wednesday, and left the scene in a pickup truck that was later found in a wooded area off Bacle Rd.

According to Texas Department of Motor Vehicle records, the truck belonged to Brown.