HPD: 2 family members missing, including teen, after boat capsizes in Lake Houston

Police said three people were onboard at the time when the boat started to sink, but only one was able to swim to shore.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — A search is underway for two family members in Lake Houston after Houston police said they got a call about a possible drowning.

Crews were out in the Atascocita Shores area around 3 a.m. Sunday after it was reported that their 12-foot Jon boat capsized with three people onboard.

Police said the men were fishing overnight underneath a bridge when their boat started taking on water and capsized. One person on the boat was able to swim to shore, but the other two did not make it. Search efforts are still ongoing and include multiple agencies.

Two of the men are in their mid-20s and one of the missing family members is 17 years old. Police also believe alcohol was involved.

HPD recovered the Jon boat used by the boaters just after sunrise Sunday.