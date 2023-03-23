Rains County Sheriff's Office searching for missing 5-year-old boy with special needs

Officials said Miguel responds to Megs and he was last seen wearing a light blue shirt with Dr. Seuss characters on it and nothing else.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

RAINS COUNTY, Texas — Law enforcement is searching for a missing 5-year-old boy with autism in Rains County.

According to Rains County Sheriff's Office, Miguel is non-verbal and has autism. He is 4 feet tall with a slim build, officials said.

Miguel responds to Megs and he was last seen wearing a light blue shirt with Dr. Seuss characters on it and nothing else, officials said.

Officials said if you try to approach Miguel, he will try to fight you. When you approach him try to say “nice hands” or “hugs and kisses."