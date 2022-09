According to officials, Nathan Watson was last seen around 4:30 p.m. at his home south of Payne Springs.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — Henderson County Sheriff's Office is searching for Nathan Watson, 37, who was last seen Sept. 27 in Payne Springs.

Watson was last seen around 4:30 p.m. at his home south of Payne Springs.