Search for missing man in Harrison County still continues

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of 25-year-old Talen Dale Nichols, who has been reported missing.

HCSO officials noted that Nichols was last seen at his residence in the western portion of the county. He is known to drive a red Chevrolet Cobalt.

Nichols is described as a white male with brown eyes and a brown short-fade hairstyle. He stands at 6’4” and weighs approximately 287 pounds.