POLICE: Search continues for vehicle in hit-and-run that left 1 person dead in Longview

According to officials, the vehicle is described as a two-tone black/grey Dodge Challenger car with black wheels and possible front-end damage.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Officials are asking the public's help identifying a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run that killed one person in Longview Sunday.

According to officials, the Longview Police reported to the scene of the 1500 block of E. Marshall Avenue after a hit-and-run crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian on a motorized scooter at around 10: 47 p.m.

The pedestrian was identified as Carrie Evette Pickron, 39, and was transported to a local hospital where she later died from her injuries.

Officials say the vehicle involved in the crash fled the scene east toward Eastman Road.