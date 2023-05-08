POLICE: Search continues for vehicle in hit-and-run that left 1 person dead in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas — Officials are asking the public's help identifying a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run that killed one person in Longview Sunday.
According to officials, the Longview Police reported to the scene of the 1500 block of E. Marshall Avenue after a hit-and-run crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian on a motorized scooter at around 10: 47 p.m.
The pedestrian was identified as Carrie Evette Pickron, 39, and was transported to a local hospital where she later died from her injuries.
Officials say the vehicle involved in the crash fled the scene east toward Eastman Road.
Officials continue to search for a vehicle described as a two-tone black/grey Dodge Challenger car with black wheels and possible front-end damage.
Any information regarding this crash, contact the Longview Police Department at 903-237-1199, Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP(7867) or online at greggcountycrimestoppers.org.