Longview Police Department searching for 15-year-old runaway

If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact the LPD at (903) 237-1199.

LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a teen runaway.

According to the LPD, officials are searching for Meryl Herring, 15.

Herring stands 5'6" and weighs about 117 pounds. She has blonde hair, blue eyes and was last seen wearing a green tank top, a black hoodie, denim shorts and Crocs.