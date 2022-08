Madison Adams stands 5'2, weighs 143 pounds, and has brown hair and hazel eyes.

LINDALE, Texas — The Smith County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing teen out of the Lindale area.

According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, Madison Adams, 16, went missing Aug. 10. She may still be Lindale or could have traveled to Tyler, Whitehouse or Frankston.

Adams stands 5'2, weighs 143 pounds, and has brown hair and hazel eyes.