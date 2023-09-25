SeaWorld San Antonio welcomes new dolphin

Li’i, a 40-year-old Pacific white-sided dolphin, arrived from Miami Seaquarium Monday.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — SeaWorld San Antonio welcomed a new dolphin to the park on Monday.

Li’i, a 40-year-old Pacific white-sided dolphin arrived from the Miami Seaquarium, where circumstances required his caregivers to find him a new home.

SeaWorld San Antonio is one of only two places in the United States that cares for his species.

"Our veterinary team is experienced with caring for older animals like Li’i and can provide a custom care regimen that will be in his best interest," said SeaWorld San Antonio. "Li’i will be joining other pacific white sided dolphins, some of whom he lived with previously."

The park says he will receive "world class care based on accredited zoological standards for the remainder of his life."

Welcome to the Alamo City, Li'i!

MORE LOCAL NEWS

Related Articles SeaWorld unveils newest attraction set to open in 2024

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.