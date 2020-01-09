SEC ON CBS19: SEC releases broadcast schedule for 2020 football season

The 2020 SEC football season will be comprised of a 10-game conference-only schedule and the SEC Football Championship Game will be played Dec. 19 in Atlanta.

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama — The Southeastern Conference (SEC) has announced a select number of football games to be televised by CBS19 during the 2020 college football season.

In July, the SEC established September 26 as the new kickoff for its 2020 football season to allow its universities to focus on the healthy return of their campus communities and the gradual re-introduction of athletics, as the 14 members of the SEC continue to monitor developments related to COVID-19.

Given the unique circumstances of this season, CBS Sports, at the request of the SEC, worked in conjunction with the conference to assist them and their schools with their advanced planning and logistics. CBS selected games in six of the first eight weeks. For the remaining games on the schedule, the normal 12- or six-day selection process will be used during the season.

This season's SEC on CBS19 broadcast schedule can be seen below:

September 26 - Mississippi State at LSU (2:30 p.m.)

Oct. 3 - Texas A&M at Alabama (2:30 p.m.)

Oct. 10 - SEC on CBS Game of the Week

Oct. 17 - Georgia at Alabama (7 p.m.)

Oct. 24 - SEC on CBS Game of the Week

Oct. 31 - LSU at Auburn (2:30 p.m.)

Nov. 7 - Florida vs. Georgia (2:30 p.m.)

Nov. 14 - Alabama at LSU (5 p.m.)

Nov. 21 - SEC on CBS Game of the Week

Nov. 28 - SEC on CBS Game of the Week

Dec. 5 - SEC on CBS Game of the Week

Dec. 19 - SEC Championship Game (Time TBD)

Brad Nessler and Gary Danielson, along with reporter Jamie Erdahl, are CBS Sports' lead college football announcing team. Gene Steratore will again serve as the Rules Analyst.

The 2020 SEC football season will be comprised of a 10-game Conference-only schedule and the SEC Football Championship Game will be played December 19 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, rescheduled from the original date of December 5. The schedule will include one mid-season open date for each school and an open date on December 12 for all schools.

CBS Sports’ coverage of the entire 2020 SEC ON CBS football season will be available to stream live via CBS All Access, with additional coverage on CBSSports.com, the CBS Sports app, and CBS Sports HQ, the 24/7 streaming sports news service.