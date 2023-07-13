Second annual Andina Fest celebrating Latin culture to be held Saturday at Tyler Rose Garden

Now in its second year, the event began as a collaboration after realizing how much the friends missed their native countries, Chile native Nury Burnett said.

TYLER, Texas — A Latin festival organized by four friends from Argentina, Peru, Venezuela and Chile will be held in Tyler on Saturday.

Now in its second year, the event began as a collaboration after realizing how much the friends missed their native countries, according to Andina Fest public relations officer and Chile native Nury Burnett.

“We organized Andina Fest '22 as a private and small event but we had over 200 people; we had party-goers from different Latin American countries. And not only that, we had people coming from Shreveport and Dallas,” she said. “The event included live music, family time, singing, dancing, and eating Brazilian, Venezuelan, Chilean, Peruvian, Colombian, and Argentinean.”