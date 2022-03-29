Second Chili's restaurant location coming to Tyler

The home of baby back ribs is getting another spot in the Rose City, slightly closer to its rival Applebee's.

TYLER, Texas — A restaurant known for casual American dining and its baby back ribs is adding a second location in Tyler.

According to the city's permit website, a permit for a Chili's was approved at 6201 South Broadway Ave. on March 10.

The building that currently stands at that address was once a Southside Bank.