Second Chili's restaurant location coming to Tyler

TYLER, Texas — A restaurant known for casual American dining and its baby back ribs is adding a second location in Tyler.
According to the city's permit website, a permit for a Chili's was approved at 6201 South Broadway Ave. on March 10.
The building that currently stands at that address was once a Southside Bank.
In Smith County, there are two locations, including one at 531 W. SW Loop 323 in Tyler and 3210 S Main St. in Lindale. Other East Texas locations include Longview, Lufkin, Jacksonville, Marshall and Gun Barrel City.