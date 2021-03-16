NET Health to hold second dose Moderna vaccine clinic March 18-19 at Harvey Hall in Tyler

The second dose is available to those who received their first Moderna vaccine Feb. 3 - 4 or anytime in Jan.

TYLER, Texas — Persons who received their first Moderna vaccine on February 3 or February 4 at the Harvey Convention Center in Tyler, or on any day in January, are invited to receive their second Moderna vaccine Thursday, March 18, or Friday, March 19, from 9:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

“Anyone interested in receiving their second Moderna vaccine must make an appointment before traveling to the Harvey Convention Center in Tyler,” said George Roberts, NET Health CEO. “Please select your preferred day and time visiting NETHealthCOVID19.org and selecting the ‘Vaccine Updates’ link. On this webpage, any eligible person can click the ‘2nd Moderna Vaccine’ link and make their own appointment to receive their second Moderna vaccine.”

Persons who do not have internet access can make an appointment to receive over the phone by contacting the NET Health COVID Call Center at (903) 617-6404 between 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

This scheduled "Second Dose" Moderna Vaccine Clinic will be held as a drive-thru vaccination event, pending that the weather is pleasant.

To receive your second Moderna vaccine on any of the listed days above, you will need to have your "CDC COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card" upon arrival. This is the small white card given when a person receives their first COVID vaccine. The second vaccine still provides immunity regardless of when the person received their first COVID vaccine.

“After you have received both doses of the COVID vaccine, you are still advised to continue practicing the evidence-based COVID-19 safety protocols,” continued Roberts. “These reminders include wearing a mask, social distancing, staying home when you are ill, and avoiding gatherings with persons outside of your immediate household. Your immune system will need at least 1 - 2 weeks before the 2nd dose of a COVID vaccine takes full effect.”