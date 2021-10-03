Second dose Moderna vaccine clinics in Tyler postponed

People are still advised to await contacts from NET Health to schedule their second dose appointment.

TYLER, Texas — NET Health has postponed their second dose Moderna vaccine clinics scheduled for Thursday, March 11 and Friday, March 12.

“NET Health is awaiting new shipment of second doses of the Moderna vaccine from the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS),” said George Roberts, NET Health CEO.

People who received their first Moderna vaccine on February 3rd or 4th at the Harvey Convention Center in Tyler are still advised to await contacts from NET Health to schedule their second dose appointment and to not some to Harvey Convention Center Thursday or Friday.

The second dose of the Moderna vaccine still provides an effective immune response even if more than 28 days have passed since receipt of the first Moderna vaccine, said NET Health in a press release.

Each person scheduled for a second dose Moderna vaccine appointment with NET Health will be contacted by email, text message and/or phone call, depending on contact information entered.

“After you have received both doses of the COVID vaccine, you are still advised to continue practicing the evidence-based COVID-19 safety protocols,” continues Roberts. “These reminders include wearing a mask, frequent handwashing, social distancing, and staying home when you are ill.”

Appointments will continue to be scheduled based on the available supply of COVID vaccines and when NET Health Immunizations Department receives more does of the vaccine, according to NET Health.