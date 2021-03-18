NET Health schedules second dose Pfizer vaccine clinics

The clinics are scheduled for Saturday, March 20 and Tuesday, March 23.

TYLER, Texas — NET Health is scheduling second dose Pfizer vaccine clinics for anyone who received their first Pfizer before February 28.

The clinics are scheduled for Saturday March 20 and Tuesday March 23 at the Harvey Convention Center in Tyler between 9:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., according to NET Health.

“Persons interested in receiving their 2nd Pfizer vaccine MUST make an appointment before traveling to the Harvey Convention Center in Tyler,” says George Roberts, NET Health CEO. “Please select your preferred day and time visiting NETHealthCOVID19.org and selecting the ‘Vaccine Updates’ link. On this webpage, any eligible person can click the ‘2nd Dose Pfizer Vaccine’ link and make their own appointment to receive their second Pfizer vaccine.”

To schedule an appointment click here.

People wo do not have internet access that are eligible to receive their second Pizer vaccine can make an appointment over the phone by contacting the COVID Call Center at (903) 617 – 6404 between the hours of 9:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

To receive the second Pfizer vaccine on any of the listed days above, eligible persons will need to have their "CDC COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card" upon arrival. This is the small white card given when a person received their first COVID vaccine. The second vaccine still provides immunity regardless of when the person received their first COVID vaccine.

“After you have received both doses of the COVID vaccine, you are still advised to continue practicing the evidence-based COVID-19 safety protocols,” continues Roberts. “These reminders include staying home when you are ill, wearing a mask, social distancing, avoiding large gatherings, and wearing a face covering. Your immune system will need at least 1 – 2 weeks before the 2nd dose of a COVID vaccine takes full effect.”