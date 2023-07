The second Dutch Bros. Coffee is set to open Friday at 309 E. Loop 281, next door to the Murphy gas station at Airline Road.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview will get another option to fuel its coffee love this week.

The coffee shop will be open 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.