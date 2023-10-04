After a two-year process and a journey from Italy, the custom $4.5 million Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63 yacht is now docked at home in the San Diego Bay.

“The attention to detail that the Italian Sea Group puts into their yachts is beyond reproach. It's just an amazing vessel,” Ace said. ”it's very, very lightweight. It's made just for performance. And it's probably one of the nicest yachts in the country.”

The yacht is named “Aspen and Delilah” after Ace’s daughter and three-legged dog and is considered the first true, custom Lamborghini yacht in the United States.

“It just gives me the chills every time I'm on it. I visited it every day I go on it just even if it's just to listen to music, I go there just it's just so amazing,” Ace said. “

After a two-year-long process and a journey from Italy, the custom $4.5 million Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63 yacht is now docked at home in the San Diego Bay. The bright blue yacht, owned by La Jolla resident and Doctor Multimedia CEO Ace Rogers, is now the only Lamborghini yacht on the West Coast.

The second Lamborghini Yacht in the United States has arrived in San Diego.

“Just to be able to choose the colors and you can pick any single Lamborghini color they have. That's just amazing. The Alcantara, the leather everywhere, the carbon fiber everywhere. It's just it is just the epitome of luxury," Ace said.

The details and finishes on the yacht’s interior were all curated by Ace during a visit to Italy.

In 2021, Strategy Director of Automobili Lamborghini Stefano Rutigliano said, “We are proud to see the essence of Lamborghini DNA that today sets out to sail the sea with the same attitude of our super sports cars that race across the asphalt. This yacht is proof that the shared values and perfect synergy of the two teams are the key for executing excellent projects.”

Ace says the process to purchase and construct the yacht started back in 2020. The same year Lamborghini announced a partnership with Italian superboat company Tecnomar to create a limited number of Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63 yachts.

A team from Lamborghini in Italy is scheduled to come to San Diego for a week and help Ace and the crew with a run-through of the entire yacht.

A crew made up of 20-30 people will help maintain the yacht in San Diego and also help get the yacht’s technology, lighting and amenities set up.

“I have a Lamborghini, I have to take it to the track to go fast. I can't drive it fast on the street. This is a one time I can just floor it and just go and we don't really care where we're going. We just know we're going there fast,” Ace said.

With the same power, speed and luxury, Ace says the yacht is truly a Lamborghini on water.

Aspen and Delilah :

Part of the yacht's customization included the engraving of "Aspen and Delilah." Aspen is Ace's three-legged dog who has now become the poster child for the Lamborghini yacht on social media. Aspen is also called the "Rich Dog" on social media, posing for pictures aboard the luxury vessel.

Bringing awareness and shining a light on handicapped and senior citizen dogs is what Ace calls one of his passions in life.

"I want to bring like awareness to handi capable dogs. That they can do anything. Everything I do is always around my dog," he said.

CBS 8 was first introduced to Ace and Aspen in 2022 when the Zevely Zone featured Ace's magical, $175,000 Christmas display at his La Jolla home.

"It's all in the name of my dog, but if I can, I'll use my resources, and his persona to bring more love and more homes, to shelter dogs, to handicap dogs to senior citizen dogs," Ace said. "For me, a boat's a boat, a car is a car. I based my love on happiness. This is all just a gravy on top."

Ace hopes that pairing Aspen with his Instagram-worthy luxury yacht will encourage people to learn about Aspen and what they can do to help animals in need of shelter and love.

"But I don't really forget, like what's important to me. And that's my dog, my daughter, my fiance and everything else is just a lot of fun," he said.