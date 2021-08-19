2nd man charged in Carthage fatal shooting

Lonney Charles Williams, 57, was arrested Wednesday morning.

CARTHAGE, Texas — A second Carthage man has been charged with murder in connection to Saturday's shooting on Tatum Street, Carthage Police Chief Blake Smith said.

Lonney Charles Williams, 57, was arrested Wednesday morning at the Panola County courthouse. Bond has not yet been set in the case.

Also charged in the case is Earington Lamel Westmorland Mumphrey II, 28. Mumphrey has also been charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. His bond was set at a total of $1.1 million.