Second person facing tampering with human corpse charge in Gregg County

GREGG COUNTY, Texas — A Tennessee woman is in the Gregg County Jail after being indicted on a charge of tampering with evidence, namely a human corpse.

A grand jury indicted Kaitlin Marie Garrett, 30, on the charge of tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair a human corpse. She was arrested on a warrant out of the 188th District Court. Tampering with physical evidence is a second-degree felony.

Garrett remained Thursday morning in the jail under $150,000 bond.

Jail records show an offense date of June 23, 2018, for the charge. Derek Wayne Pop, 31, or Angleton was arrested in June on the same charge as Garrett. His offense date is also the same, jail records show.