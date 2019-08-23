HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — Two suspects were arrested Friday for vandalizing the historic Goshen Cemetery that left more than $120,000 worth of damage last week.

An anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers led to arrest of two men, according to Hendeson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse.

Hillhouse says Chandler McKinney, 22, of Eustace was arrested Friday morning.

Henderson County

The other suspect allegedly involved, Tristian Castillo, 19, of Eustace turned himself into the sheriff's office Friday afternoon.

Henderson County Sheriff's Office

Hillhouse says a juvenile is also involved in this case and charges have also been filed.

Each suspect has been charged with criminal mischief.

