A Trane Technologies employee at the Tyler factory has tested positive for the coronavirus, making for a total of two workers who have contracted COVID-19.

A spokesperson for Trane said the company learned of the positive test this weekend. The employee is now recovering, according to a statement.

Trane officials notified the people who might have worked closely with this employee and they are now self-quarantining. A third-party provider was called to disinfect the employee’s work area and common areas, the spokesperson said.

Read the full story from our newspaper partners the Tyler Morning Telegraph.

