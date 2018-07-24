Two people are dead following a triple shooting late Monday night in Tyler.

According to Tyler police, one female and two males were shot at a residence on the 1300 block of West Dobbs Street.

When officers arrived on scene they found one male outside of the residence with a gunshot wound. He was later identified as 51-year-old Charlie Verdell. Verdell later died at the hospital.

Police also found Ladidre Blevins, 32, and Daquan Munson, 17, inside the residence, both suffering from gunshot wounds.

Munson, who is the son of Blevins, was pronounced dead.

Police did not provide details on Blevins's injuries.

Longview Police arrested 55-year-old Tony Waters Tuesday afternoon with the assistance of the U.S. Marshal's Service.

Waters will face at least one capital murder charge. He is currently held at the Gregg County Jail with a $1 million bond.

The shooting remains under investigation.

