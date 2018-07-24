Two people are dead following a triple shooting late Monday night in Tyler.

According to Tyler police, one female and two males were shot at a residence on the 1300 block of West Dobbs Street.

When officers arrived on scene they found one male outside of the residence with a gunshot wound. He was later identified as 51-year-old Charlie Verdell. Verdell later died at the hospital.

Police also found Ladidre Blevins, 32, and Daquan Munson, 17, inside the residence, both suffering from gunshot wounds.

Munson, who is the son of Blevins, later died from his injuries at the hospital.

Police are currently searching for the person or persons responsible, but have not named a suspect.

Anyone with information is urged to call Tyler police at 903-531-1000 or Crimestoppers at 903-597-2833.

