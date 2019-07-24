RUSK COUNTY, Texas — No injuries were reported after a massive vehicle fire Tuesday evening in Rusk County.

According to the Crims Chapel Volunteer Fire Department, units were called to the scene of the blaze in the 8100 block of U.S. Highway 259 North, just south of Farm-to-Market Road 850, around 6:20 p.m.

When crews arrived, they found a pickup truck up in flames in the median.

The fire was brought under control and all occupants were able to get out safely.

Crims Chapel Volunteer Fire Department

Officials have blocked off the southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 259 while crews work to clear the area.

Drivers should expect delays and are urged to seek an alternate route of travel if possible.

