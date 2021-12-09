Security heightened at Foster Middle School after 'news of a potential threat'

Officials were planning to increase security at Longview ISD’s Foster Middle School after “news of a potential threat” according to an all-call to parents.

LONGVIEW, Texas — School officials were planning to increase security at Longview ISD’s Foster Middle School after “news of a potential threat” Wednesday, according to an all-call to parents.

In the call, sent at about 7:15 p.m. Wednesday, the school said staff “received the news of a potential threat.” Administrative staff and the campus student resource officer investigated the potential threat and notified “authorities,” according to the call.

“Campus security will be increased, and our campus officials are working closely with local authorities to ensure the safety of all students,” the call stated. “Foster Middle School will always strive to communicate accurate information that directly affects the safety of your student.”