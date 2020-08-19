Security tips for working remotely

With so many people plugged in to a network, scammers are looking for the perfect opportunity to compromise your data.

Millions of people are logging on to work remotely. According to Stanford research, 42% of the U.S. labor force are working from home. With so many people plugged in to a network, scammers are looking for the perfect opportunity to compromise your data.

"Anything that's not consistently normal, you have to watch for and it's always the little things," cyber security expert, Greg Burns, said.

Burns says he's receiving more calls for assistance lately. Mostly from East Texans who want to remove malware from their computers. Before you cut the cord and cut your losses, here are a few tips from Burns to help keep your devices safe while working remotely:

Install an antivirus system. Preferably, one you have to pay for. Paid for systems monitor your software and can help with the current malware that's out there.

If the laptops and tablets are running slow, booting up slow, and things are starting to lag, that's usually a sign of there's spyware on there running in the background.

Buy a wireless router and make sure to change the default password. Also, make sure all passwords needed for you computer differ. The minimum requirement for most passwords is eight characters. The longer you make it, the more secure it will be.