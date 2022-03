The nonprofit organization held a “bed build” on Saturday in Longview that allows volunteers to come together to construct beds for children in need.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Tears of gratitude is how Mica Sterling describes the reactions of families who have received handmade beds from Beds of Hope.

The nonprofit organization was founded in 2015 by Willie Faulkner, Mike Scott and Sterling.