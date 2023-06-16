Wildlife expert breaks down what to do if you cross paths with a snake

With people heading outside more, and spending more time in nature, we're more likely to bump into snakes. Experts say for the most part, you shouldn't worry.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — With summer almost here and hotter temperatures experts say it's gearing up to be an active snake season across the Palmetto State.

Call it an obsession, or call it interest for the animal, either way, Steve Bennett's love for snakes runs deep. He's a herpetologist, and retired after working 30 years for SCDNR, discovering and exploring reptiles across the state.

He says this is the time of year when more people start crossing paths with snakes.

"We get out, we walk around, we hike, we go to the lake, we go to places where snakes hang out so we're seeing them more."

He says there's hundreds of species of reptiles and amphibians in the state, and around 30 species of native snakes in South Carolina, spanning from the Upstate to the Lowcountry.

"For the most part what people see in and around their homes, the suburbs, the parks they go to, it's a handful of species."

He explains it's common to bump into snakes regardless of where you go, you might even be startled by them. However, he says you really won't be physically hurt by them unless you're unfriendly first.

Obviously, he notes, if you or a pet gets bit by a snake, seek medical attention, but only a minority of snakes in South Carolina are venomous. If you see them a lot though, think about getting them removed. He says the most common venomous snake that occurs in close proximity to humans is the copperhead. They have an hourglass marking along their back, they're a copper, pinkish color.

"If you know for sure that it's a copperhead, and you see that animal more than once, then maybe calling the wildlife removal service would be a good idea," he said. "They don't want to bite you, they don't want to waste that venom on a defensive bite."