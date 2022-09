Cleanup is expected to take several hours.

TYLER, Texas — Tyler police are working an incident that's blocking a major roadway

According to the TPD, a semi towing a trailer is blocking the northbound lanes of Old Jacksonville Hwy. at the Rice Rd. intersection.

"Apparently the trailer broke in half and needs to be offloaded first before the vehicle can be removed," the TPD said. "This operation is estimated to take several hours."