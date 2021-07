Drivers are asked to avoid the affected area at this time.

TYLER, Texas — An 18-wheeler overturned at the intersection of Loop 323 and Troup Highway in Tyler.

According to the Tyler Police Department, the accident occurred around 6:30 p.m. and was originally reported as a pin-in crash.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible.