East Texas semi truck driver killed after crash involving pickup

The crash remains under investigation.

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas — One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Nacogdoches County.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), troopers responded to the crash just before 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday on SH 103, just east of Etoile.

The preliminary crash investigation indicates a 2015 Kenworth truck tractor semi-trailer hauling timber was traveling west as a pickup truck was also traveling west in front of the semi.

Investigators believe the driver of the pickup made an unsafe turn in front of the Kenworth and was struck on the driver’s side. The semi then traveled off the road and struck a tree.

The driver of the semi was identified as Kenedy Edwards, 54, of Center. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the pickup, who hasn't been identified, was flown to Lufkin before being transferred to Bryan for treatment.