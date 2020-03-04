The cities of Tyler, Longview, and Marshall were awarded $1,136,436 in federal grants to help recover from the economic fallout of the novel coronavirus outbreak, U.S. Senator John Cornyn announced Friday.

The funding, which was appropriated by Congress last month, comes through the Department of Housing and Urban Development as part of the CARES Act.

“The coronavirus outbreak has hit Texans hard, and as much as we can protect each other from its effects, we must,” said Sen. Cornyn. “I’m grateful to the Trump Administration for making economic recovery in East Texas a high priority during the outbreak.”

This grant may be used for a range of eligible activities that prevent and respond to the spread of COVID-19, such as: public testing; providing equipment; delivering meals; training health care workers; constructing a facility for testing, diagnosis, or treatment; improving or re-purposing an existing facility for the use of housing or treating patients; and providing grants or loans to support businesses in creating jobs and manufacturing medical supplies necessary to respond to the disease.

Allocated amounts by city are as follows:

Longview - $409,551

Marshall - $212,544

Tyler - $514,341

For more information on the coronavirus, text "FACTS" to (903) 600-2600.