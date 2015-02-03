Beer can thrown at Sen. Ted Cruz during Astros World Series parade in downtown Houston

A man was arrested during the Astros World Series parade for throwing a beer can at Sen. Ted Cruz as he passed by on Smith Street, Houston police said.

HOUSTON — While the Astros World Series parade was filled with mostly joy and love, it appeared that one paradegoer wasn't pleased when Sen. Ted Cruz passed by on Smith Street.

Cruz appeared to be on some sort of Humvee when someone in the crowd chunked a beer can at him.

Children and other people were standing in the back of the truck near Cruz when the can flew through the air.

Cruz and a man next to him reached out and tried to block the can. The man standing next to Cruz appeared to point toward someone in the crowd and then talked into a radio. The incident was caught on video by a bystander.

Beer flies at Ted Cruz during Astros World Series Parade pic.twitter.com/lRALgyXCe2 — Alien Truther Wildwest (@wcgroovy) November 7, 2022

The can hit Cruz in the chest and neck area, police said. He did not require medical attention.

Houston police later said a 33-year-old man was arrested and taken to jail. He was taken into custody without incident and will be facing assault charges, the Houston Police Department said.

HPD made one arrest during today’s victory parade. A male, 33, threw a beer can at U.S. Senator Ted Cruz as the Senator was on a float in the 2400 block of Smith St. The beer can struck the Senator in the chest/neck area. The Senator did not require medical attention.

1/2 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) November 7, 2022

Nearby HPD officers arrested the male without further incident. He was taken to jail and faces assault charges. We will release the suspect's name and booking photo here when formal charges are filed. 2/2 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) November 7, 2022

Cruz later tweeted, saying he was thankful for the quick actions taken by police.

As always I'm thankful for the Houston Police and Capitol Police for their quick action.



I’m also thankful that the clown who threw his White Claw had a noodle for an arm. https://t.co/CRSfNHckA2 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) November 7, 2022

The city held the parade to honor the Astros' 2022 World Series championship.

Fans lined both sides of the streets in downtown Houston and Midtown to celebrate the franchise's second title in the last six seasons.

Dozens of floats, trucks and other vehicles made their way down Smith Street through the heart of downtown Houston and Midtown.