'When it comes to vaccines, I believe in vaccines' | Sen. Ted Cruz talks COVID-19 during stop in Tyler

TYLER, Texas — U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) made a pit stop in Tyler on Tuesday to visit The Genesis Group, a local company that develops, tests, and supports software solutions for mission critical and business critical two-way communications networks.
CBS19 caught up with Sen. Cruz regarding the recent FDA approval of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and his thoughts on masking up amid a rise in coronavirus cases.
"In my view, now, we should continue to treat COVID seriously," Sen. Cruz said. "We should take reasonable steps to stop the spread of the disease. When it comes to vaccines, I believe in vaccines, I have been vaccinated, my wife has been vaccinated, my parents have been vaccinated, her parents have been vaccinated. But I also believe in individual choice and freedom. I believe that adults should be able to make choices for themselves about their own health care. So, I think when it comes to COVID, we should have no mandates. That means no vaccine mandates, that means no mask mandates, that means no vaccine passports."
Sen. Cruz also spoke about his growing concerns regarding the evacuations in Afghanistan.