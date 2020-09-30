Senate sends government funding bill to President Trump to avoid shutdown

The bill only funds the government through Dec. 11, setting the stage for a lame-duck session of Congress later this year.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — The Senate is sending President Trump legislation to temporarily fund the government.

The vote Wednesday averts the possibility of a government shutdown when the new fiscal year starts at midnight. Trump is expected to sign the bill before the deadline.

