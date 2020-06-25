Sens. Cornyn, Cruz urge Trump administration to continue federal funding for COVID-19 testing sites

For more information on the coronavirus, text "FACTS" to (903) 600-2600.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — United States senators John Cornyn and Ted Cruz have written a formal letter to President Donald Trump's administration urging them to continue federal funding for COVID-19 testing sites.

The letter comes after it was revealed the federal government plans to cut funding to 13 community-based coronavirus testing sites across five states.

According to the Texas Tribune, sites in Houston, El Paso and Dallas would lose federal funding on Tuesday, June 30.

The letter, addressed to U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Alex Azar and Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Administrator Pete T. Gaynor, reads in full:

Dear Secretary Azar and Administrator Gaynor:

Thank you for your efforts in establishing Community-Based Testing Sites (CBTS) in locations across the State of Texas. These testing sites have played an important role in supporting the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic as it works to reopen the economy. While I support the CBTS program’s transition to a public-private model that will expand testing at retail and pharmacy locations at full federal expense, maintaining the CBTS drive-through sites is critical to Texas’ testing capacity. As the federal support for certain CBTS testing sites is set to expire on June 30, I urge you to grant an extension of the program for the sites in Texas.

Texas is currently experiencing a rise in confirmed COVID-19 cases. In the last two weeks, daily new cases, the overall positivity rate, and hospitalizations in Texas have all increased. Some of the state’s largest cities—where these CBTS sites are located—are experiencing single-day records of new cases.

Now is not the time to end federal support of a program that is working and successfully increasing testing capacity—especially for underserved communities in the state. I am confident that that the State of Texas and local governments are capable of assuming control of the drive-through sites without interruption, but due to the recent rise of COVID-19 cases in Texas, cities need additional time to prepare for the transition to state and local control of the testing sites. This is a risk that is not worth taking at this time.

The administration has taken important steps to provide Texas with the support and resources it needs to combat this crisis. I respectfully request you temporarily continue the CBTS sites in Texas—and not place that burden on the state while COVID-19 cases are rising—as testing capacity remains a crucial component to reopening the economy and ultimately defeating this disease.

Thank you for your prompt consideration of this request.

On Thursday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced a pause in the state's reopening plans due "to the recent increase in positive COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations."

The governor began reopening the state with a series of orders that started in late April and continued into early June. The last phase to go into effect was Phase 3.