State, defense rest in sentencing of Tyler man convicted of driving intoxicated, killing girlfriend in 2021 wreck

TYLER, Texas — The state and defense have both rested in the sentencing for a Tyler man convicted of driving while intoxicated and causing a wreck that killed his girlfriend in September 2021.

Christopher Hardy Jr., 28, was convicted of intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle Thursday in connection with the death of his passenger 20-year-old Tamyra Campbell.

The trial started Wednesday and is set in Judge Taylor Heaton's 475th District Court. Jurors took about 30 minutes to reach the verdict. The sentencing phase began Friday.

In the early morning hours of Sept. 24, 2021, police determined through an investigation that a black Dodge Charger driven by Hardy was traveling on Plantation Drive when it struck a parked vehicle at the intersection.

Campbell, of Tyler, was killed in the crash, while Hardy had minor injuries. Police gathered evidence showing Hardy was intoxicated when the crash happened.

On Thursday, Hardy testified on the stand he first met Campbell on Facebook and they later started dating. He admitted that he had been drinking and also smoked marijuana hours before the crash.

Campbell saw on their shared Facebook account that he had cheated on her, Hardy testified. They went for a drive and she was angry with him and he remained quiet during the car ride.

He said he was driving fast, and just before the wreck Campbell turned the steering wheel right and he turned it to the left. He testified he only remembered waking up in the hospital and finding out Campbell died.

TESTIMONY UPDATES:

Campbell's younger sister Skyla Campbell testified Friday morning that she misses her older sister. The prosecution showed her photos of her sister and Campbell's young daughter.

Skyla Campbell testified she lived with her sister and Hardy in Carthage for a few weeks in 2020 and she saw Hardy slap, pushed and punched Tamyra. She remembered getting in between them and said Hardy then threw Skyla Campbell on the couch.

Skyla Campbell said she later stayed with Hardy and her sister again at a Tyler apartment. She testified that she saw Hardy move in and out of the home. She claimed she saw Hardy strangle her sister. She said saw bruises on her sister during the relationship with Hardy.

When she heard about the wreck and Tamyra's death, Skyla testified that she fell to the floor. She said she misses talking to her sister and Tamyra's personality.

The state has rested its case after calling witnesses, and the defense has started calling its evidence.

Hardy's mother Michelle Jackson testified she met Tamyra Campbell when her son called one day in Longview. She remembered seeing Campbell and Hardy's living conditions and allowed them to live with her. They later moved out together to Tyler and Jackson helped the couple with necessities.

Jackson testified that she treated Tamyra Campbell like her own daughter.

"It was a tragic accident," Jackson said. "If my son had died, I would not put Tay through this. There probably wouldn't have been a trial."

She testified that Hardy had plans to go to truck driving school before the crash.

During the state's questioning, Jackson agreed it would not be appropriate to be intoxicated and get behind the wheel of a car. She also agreed that it would be appropriate for man to strike a woman.