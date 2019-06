GREGG COUNTY, Texas — A sentencing hearing begins Tuesday morning for a Longview man who pleaded guilty Friday to murder.

Dominique Shaquille Marquis Harvey, 23, faces between five and 99 years or life in prison for fatally shooting Cameron Taye Brooks, 19, at the Highland Village Apartments in Longview on Sept. 21, 2017.

Brooks was a Tyler Junior College student.

