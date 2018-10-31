UPSHUR COUNTY — A Longview man was sentenced to prison after being convicted in a series of thefts at area grocery stores.

Mario Lacrae Rogers, 50, has been in and out of jail following several snatch-and-grab thefts. According to the Upshur County District Attorney's Office, Rogers would go into a store, stuff meat into his pants, grab beer and flee.

Rogers has been convicted of theft in Upshur, Smith, Titus, Gregg and Camp counties. His latest offense was in January where Rogers attempted to steal seven ribeye steaks at a Gilmer Brookshire by putting them in his pants. He was later stopped and arrested by Gilmer police shortly after the theft. The steaks were valued at over $120.

With this being yet another conviction his record, the Upshur County District Attorney's Office charged Rogers with a state jail felony theft. He was sentenced to nine years in prison as a part of a plea deal.

© 2018 KYTX