LONGVIEW, Texas — A Longview church is mourning the loss of a beloved staff member after his unexpected passing.

According to Longview Missionary Baptist Church, youth minister Ryan Carlisle died on Thursday while working out at the gym.

A family meal is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Monday, July 1, at LMBC. Visitation will be held at 1 p.m. with the funeral set for 2 p.m. Both the visitation and funeral will take place at Mobberly Baptist Church, located at 625 East Loop 281 in Longview.

The church held a prayer service Thursday and is asking the community to pray for Carlisle's wife, children and their entire family.

Carlisle began serving at the church in April 2018. He graduated from Longview High School before going on to earn degrees at the University of Texas at Tyler and the Texas Baptist Institute and Seminary.

A GoFundMe has been established for the family to help with final expenses.

Monetary donations in Carlisle's name may also be mailed to:

Longview Missionary Baptist Church

800 East Loop 281

Longview, Texas 75605