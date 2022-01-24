Settlement reached in civil rights lawsuit against Harrison County, ex-deputy accused of raping inmate during transport

Attorneys for both parties did not respond to requests for comment.

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — A settlement has been reached in a 2019 civil rights lawsuit filed against Harrison County and involving a former sheriff’s office employee accused of raping an inmate during transport.

A trial was set to begin this past week but was canceled after the settlement. Attorneys for both parties did not respond to requests for comment.

The criminal case against Roger “Chilly” Valentine — who also formerly worked for the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office — is in Navarro County, where the incident is alleged to have taken place. He was charged with improper sexual activity with a person in custody.