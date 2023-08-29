Seven Medal of Honor recipients to attend East Texas military event

Mike Balfay, the show’s organizer, said he anticipates a crowd of up to 4,000 people to attend the event.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BULLARD, Texas — Seven Medal of Honor recipients, three World War II veterans and the son of a famed military medic will be honored during a September military festival in Smith County.

The Texas Veteran’s Military Show on Sept. 23 in Bullard will include a parade, car show, military firepower demonstrations, a flyover and more, said Mike Balfay, the show’s organizer.

He said he anticipates a crowd of up to 4,000 people to attend the event, which was created to recognize the sacrifice of veterans.