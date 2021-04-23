Seven people arrested in Palestine after narcotics investigation

“The Officers did an excellent job at identifying these locations and arresting those involved.” PPD Chief Mark Harcrow said.

PALESTINE, Texas — The Palestine Police Department has arrested seven people after investigating complaints of recent drug activity at local hotels.

According to the police department, investigators learned that multiple suspects were selling narcotics at several hotels that resulted in multiple felony drug arrests.

Numerous drugs from multiple suspects were seized including cocaine and methamphetamines. The arrests included felony warrants for burglary of a habitation and assault and the drug charges included possession of a controlled substance greater than or equal to 4 grams less than 200 grams, possession of controlled substance greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams and possession of controlled substance less than 1 gram.

These arrested individuals were transported and booked into the Anderson County jail without incident:

Stephen Davis - Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 1 >=4 grams but less than 200 grams

Marisol Jimenez Arredondo - Possession of a Controlled Substance PG1 >=1 gram < 4 grams

John Louie Gonzales - Possession of a Controlled Substance PG1 >=1 gram < 4 grams

Joshua Troy Yelverton - Possession of a Controlled Substance PG1