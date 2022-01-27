Seventh Day Slumber visits Tyler for free concert in March

All East Texans are invited to the event, which is part of the band's Recovery Tour 2022.

TYLER, Texas — Seventh Day Slumber will visit Tyler for a free concert on Tuesday, March 1.

All East Texans are invited to the event, which is part of the band's Recovery Tour 2022. The free show is intended to unite all people in attendance and bless the local community.

The concert begins at 6 p.m. at Crossroads Church, located at 13730 State Highway 155 South, in Tyler. Special guest Matt Sassano will also be in the building for this remarkable night.