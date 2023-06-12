Several businesses set to celebrate ribbon cuttings, grand openings over the next week

TYLER, Texas — Several East Texas businesses will have reason to celebrate over the next several days. Christus Mother Frances Hospital – Jacksonville, Tyler Trophy, Bricks and Minifigs, Susan Robinson Jewelry and Prosperity Trucking Services will be holding ribbon cuttings and grand openings throughout the rest of the month.
Christus Mother Frances Hospital – Jacksonville
On Tuesday, June 13 at 9 a.m. Christus Mother Frances Hospital – Jacksonville will unveil its newly renovated emergency room. The $1 million project will provide more access to care for patients in a more comfortable, private, and quiet space.
Christus Mother Frances Hospital – Jacksonville administrator Barry Lofquist said the renovation will improve efficiency.
