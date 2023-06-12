Several businesses set to celebrate ribbon cuttings, grand openings over the next week

Christus Mother Frances Hospital, Tyler Trophy, Bricks and Minifigs, Susan Robinson Jewelry and more will be holding ribbon cuttings this month.

TYLER, Texas — Several East Texas businesses will have reason to celebrate over the next several days. Christus Mother Frances Hospital – Jacksonville, Tyler Trophy, Bricks and Minifigs, Susan Robinson Jewelry and Prosperity Trucking Services will be holding ribbon cuttings and grand openings throughout the rest of the month.

Christus Mother Frances Hospital – Jacksonville

On Tuesday, June 13 at 9 a.m. Christus Mother Frances Hospital – Jacksonville will unveil its newly renovated emergency room. The $1 million project will provide more access to care for patients in a more comfortable, private, and quiet space.

Christus Mother Frances Hospital – Jacksonville administrator Barry Lofquist said the renovation will improve efficiency.