Officials investigating several early morning burglaries in South Tyler neighborhood

This is a developing story and CBS19 will update this article as more information becomes available.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — The Smith County Sheriff's Office is investigating several vehicle burglaries that occurred early Thursday morning in a South Tyler neighborhood.

According to the SCSO, the burglaries occurred around 5:45 a.m., in the 1700 block of Holcomb Cir., which is in the Vanderbilt Estates gated community.

Officials say a vehicle was also stolen and they are currently searching for the burglars. As of now, deputies say all were "unforced entries" into vehicles.