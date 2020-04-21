RUSK COUNTY, Texas — Multiple counties in East Texas announced new recoveries from COVID-19.

In Gregg County, health officials confirmed 29 recoveries out of 54 confirmed cases. Longview Mayor Andy Mack says 19 of the patients that had recovered were in Longview.

According to the Rusk County OEM, two more patients recovered from the disease. In all, there are four recoveries out of 29 totals cases in Rusk County.

Meanwhile, the Camp County OEM announced the county's first COVID-19 recovery out of the six total cases reported.

Overall, there are 124 confirmed recoveries out of 709 confirmed cases. However, some counties have not reported any official recovery numbers.

Below is a full list of confirmed COVID-19 in East Texas: